



Based in Helsinki and with a new album on the way, Khroma has unveiled the new single, “Tread Light,” along with a music video. Directed and edited by drummer Antti Honka, the darkly eclectic yet vibrant imagery of the video mirrors the song’s virulent blend of groove-based alt. metal and electronica, wrought with frenetic beat and bass structures topped off by Mikko Merilinna’s downtuned guitars, Teemu Ruokonen’s caustic bass, and Riku Rinta-Seppälä’s forceful vocals. In a similarly Borg-like fashion, the lyrics of “Tread Light” echo the band’s merging of man and machine, its themes surrounding the convergence of physical and digital reality resulting in the emergence of artificial lifeforms invading the organic realm, rendering free will a futile notion. “Tread Light” is the latest single from the forthcoming Ex Nihilo, following “Slaves” and “Kill the Friction,” released in November of 2020 and 2019, respectively; the album marks the band’s third full-length outing after 2014’s Collapse and 2016’s Stasis. Ex Nihilo is due to be released via Inverse Records later this year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)