



Having released Buried Steel earlier this year, U.K. industrial/metal act Khost has now unveiled the latest music video from the album. Featuring a spoken word by Cabaret Voltaire and Wrangler front man Stephen Mallinder, the brief but evocative lyric video to “Yellow Light” presents a bleakly claustrophobic accompaniment to the band’s dark atmospheres – described as “insular, paranoid,” with Mallinder’s voice “desolate but direct.” Additionally, Khost comments on Mallinder’s status as “a legend and a hero,” his distorted and masked appearance within the words done specifically for the video.







“Yellow Light” marks the fourth video single from Buried Steel, following “Night Air,” “Intravener,” and “Blood Gutters 6x4x1.” Mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios, the album’s recording was a difficult one as an electrical fire damaged equipment, resulting in several tracks salvaged from damaged analog and reel-to-reel elements and affecting the ambient tone of the album. Buried Steel was released on March 13 via Cold Spring in CD and digital formats; besides Mallinder, the record also features guest contributions from Eugene Robinson (Oxbow), Daniel Buess (Mir, 16-17), Manuel Liebeskind (Liebeskind), and Stephen Ah Burroughs (Tunnels of Āh, Head of David).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)