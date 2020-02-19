



Birmingham, U.K. based industrial/doom duo Khost has released a new video for “Blood Gutters 6x4x1” from the upcoming album, Buried Steel. The video, which premiered on February 13 via Decibel Magazine , is a dizzying collage of graphic contrasts between the sharp edges of the urban and industrial with the roiling violence and unpredictability of nature – the band describes it as “The sound of the gravitational downthrust of innumerable towers, granite pylons of guitar, and cavernous steel bunker percussion.” Khost will release additional audio and video in the lead up to the album, which is due for release on March 13 on the Cold Spring label. Additionally, the group will be performing a series of European festivals this summer, with additional tour dates to be announced.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)