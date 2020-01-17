



Birmingham industrial/doom duo Khost has announced the release of its fourth album, Buried Steel, as the follow up to 2017’s Governance. Imagining a world of towers and monuments turned to vine choked ruins, the new record finds Khost incorporating elements recovered and pieced together from damaged analogue equipment following an electrical fire, including a reel-to-reel unit; as such the ambient tone of Buried Steel takes on a different character from what was originally intended as the dynamic of the songs was altered. The album includes guest appearances from Stephen Mallinder (Cabaret Voltaire, Wrangler), Syan, Eugene Robinson (Oxbow), Manuel Liebeskind, Daniel Buess (16-17, MIR) and Stephen Ah Burroughs (Tunnels of Ah, ex-Head of David), with artwork by Talitha Bell, Syan, and Craig Earp. Buried Steel will be released in CD and digital formats on March 13 via Cold Spring Records; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp and the Cold Spring webstore.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)