



More than a quarter century after the band’s Collection For Injection, Kevorkian Death Cycle founders Ryan Gribbin and Roger Jarvis have found the record’s themes as relevant in the wake of the Covid pandemic as they were in the ’90s. As such, the electro/industrial band has emerged from a seven-year hiatus with the first in a planned trilogy of EPs revisiting the album, Injection: 01, released on Friday, July 15 via Negative Gain Productions. Wrought with topics of religious and political fascism, societal hatred and extremism, environmental destruction, health crises, and violence, songs like “Man Made,” “Send Me the Machine,” “Veal,” and “Spring Heel Jack” are revised and reinterpreted through a modern lens, with Gribbin and Jarvis aided by Sean Whitman ([A]Brilliant Massacr[E]) and Rob Robinson (Sergeant Sawtooth, Hate Dept., Project .44, Order of the Static Temple). Collection For Injection was originally released in 1996 via Ras Dva Records, while Kevorkian Death Cycle’s last release of new material was 2015’s I Am God. The second and third entries in The Collection: Resurrection will be arriving later in the summer.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)