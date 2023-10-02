



It’s been six years since Justin Bennett last released an album under the moniker of kETvECTOR, but the silence ends soon with the announcement of Emergent Properties. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Bennett, and joined by longtime associates Stefano Rossello and Filippo Corradin, the record explores ambient and psychedelic electronics blended with the dynamic rhythms of acid jazz and expansive, theoretical themes about the cosmos – the group calls the album “a collection of voyages woven together by an otherworldly and meditative concept.” Due to arrive on October 16 via Rustblade, Emergent Properties follows up on 2017’s Fig. 23, available to pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital and vinyl formats. A video for “Emergent” was revealed on September 27. Apart from kETvECTOR, Bennett is best known for his work in such groups as Skinny Puppy, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Die So Fluid, and is also a member of :Bahntier// with Rossello and Corradin, the latter two also working together in Motion Kapture; additional sounds on Emergent Properties were provided by Giacomo Giunchedi, Dylan Beck, and kETvECTOR co-founder Jeff “Squigg” Smith.









