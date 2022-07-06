



Pelagic Records is following up last year’s reissue of Karin Park’s 2020 Church of Imagination with the announcement of the darkly experimental artist’s new album. Private Collection sees Park crafting what she refers to as “a journey in solitude that I’ve been longing to make,” its nine tracks focusing on purer and rawer instrumentation – utilizing pump organ, mellotron, synths, and her voice, Park explains that the songs span 20 years of writing, recorded as she performs them live, “as I hear them now.” Part of this is achieved through the natural acoustic potential of her Djura Missionshus recording studio, housed in the same building in the Swedish woods where Park and her family attended church during her Christian upbringing. Making guest appearances on the album are her husband and Årabrot band mate Kjetil Nernes on guitars, cellist Benedetta Dimeone, and Nurse With Wound’s Andrew Liles providing additional synths. Due for release on October 7 via Pelagic Records, Private Collection is Karin Park’s sixth full-length album, with pre-orders in digital, CD, and vinyl formats to appear soon. Subsequently, Park will be embarking on a tour of the U.K. and Europe as the support act for A.A. Williams; the tour will begin on November 13 and conclude on December 21, with a full listing of tour dates available on her social media pages.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)