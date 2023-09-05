



The merger of industrial sounds and darkly electronic textures with the angst of modern alternative has been at the core of many a nü-metal band since the genre’s heyday, something that Kiwi act Kaosis took to heart on the “Breaking the Fallen” single. Now, the band follows up with “Sink into Grey,” the second single from the band’s forthcoming sophomore record; adding to its industrialized vibrancy are guest appearances by bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, ex-MINISTRY), and guitarist Logan Mader (Once Human, ex-Machine Head). Of Campos’ involvement, Kaosis vocalist Xen states, “Tony has almost single-handedly created what we know as the contemporary metal bass sound. We are humbled that he has seen something in us that he deemed worthy to endorse and work with.” Mader’s contributions alongside guitarist Djinnobi include a fiery solo for added dissonance, with the latter calling Mader “one of the silent giants of metal.” Both artists are also featured alongside Kaosis in the accompanying music video.







“Sink into Grey” and the preceding “Breaking the Fallen” will be among the tracks on We Are the Future, which follows up on the band’s 2019 Hitech – Lowlife debut; mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Howie Weinberg (16volt, Josie Pace, 3TEETH, Nirvana, Deftones), the album presents what Xen describes as an attempt to “introduce larger dynamics and melodic vocals” to Kaosis’ sound, as well as to further explore his roots in industrial and nü-metal. The first single featured Jeffrey Nothing (ex-Mushroomhead) and Anders Colsefni (ex-Slipknot); other guests on the album include drummer Jeremiah Stratton (American Head Charge, Hed PE) and guitarist Peredur ap Gwynedd (Pendulum), with samples produced by sound designers Sebastian Johnson (Pacific Rim, Prometheus) and Michael Schwendler (Mortal Kombat X, Elder Scrolls). A release date for We Are the Future has not yet been announced, but Kaosis will be joined by Colsefni and Waylon Revis (REVillusion, ex-Mushroomhead) as part of the NuMetal Mayhem Tour of Australia from October 11-23; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website.







Tony Campos’ appearance on “Sink into Grey” arrives ahead of the release of Project Regeneration Vol 2, the new album from Static-X, the follow-up to 2020’s Project Regeneration Vol. 1, expected to arrive on November 3. Furthermore, Static-X will be co-headlining the Machine Killer Tour of North America with Sevendust from October 6 to November 1, with support from fellow industrial/nü-metal act DOPE; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links, as well as pre-orders for Project Regeneration Vol 2, can be found on the Static-X website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)