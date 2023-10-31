



Since the band’s foundation in 2005, Kaos Krew has undergone changes in style and lineup. With the forthcoming sixth album, titled Blackout, the Finnish industrial/metal band is once again in the hands of founder and multi-instrumentalist Ulf Skog, with “Wake-Up” marking the album’s second single. Written by Skog with vocalist Petter Löf, and featuring drummer Kai Jokiaho, the song is accompanied by a music video whose manic visual energy carries the song’s themes of media manipulation and information overload, complete with a reference to The Matrix. “Wake-Up” follows the “Electric Masquerade” single, with both to appear on Blackout on December 15 via Inverse Records; the album is available for pre-order in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, following up on 2020’s From the Ostrobothnian Plain.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81)