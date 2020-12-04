



Artoffact Records has announced the release date for the latest album from Los Angeles artist/producer KANGA, titled You and I will Never Die, with the album’s first single appearing today. Available to stream on Bandcamp and Spotify, “Godless” presents KANGA’s signature brand of industrialized pop with forceful yet danceable rhythms and striking synth and vocal melodies, a mix that The Brvtalist humorously described as “Elvira meets Robyn;” KANGA herself has remarked on the dichotomy, stating that while she admires the artistry of Kylie Minogue, Cyndi Lauper, and Fiona Apple, her biggest influences are Skinny Puppy and Nine Inch Nails, the latter of which many have compared her to. Furthermore, of the song and the rest of the album’s lyrical themes revolve around “the emotional journey through a toxic relationship.”







KANGA’s You and I will Never Die is scheduled for release on March 26 via Artoffact Records; written and performed entirely by KANGA, the album was mixed by Justin McGrath (Polyfuse, Puscifer, The Black Queen, Nine Inch Nails) and Brett Romnes (Brand New), with mastering by Nick Townsend (Garbage, Dr. Dre). This marks her second release with the Canadian imprint after 2020’s Eternal Daughter, which was originally released as a six-track EP and later expanded to nine tracks. Additionally, KANGA will be performing a livestream on Thursday, December 10, titled Hope This Finds You Well, which will feature “Godless” in its live debut; further information on the event can be found on StageIt.com.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)