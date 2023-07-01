



Following up on the “Magnolia” single released last fall, KANGA has revealed the second taste of what her upcoming Under Glass album has in store. “Rehab” further showcases the hallmarks of the artist’s style, created in collaboration with producers Josh Franks (Once Human, Skinslip) and Dave Adrounie, and driven by KANGA’s striking melodies and personal, emotive lyrics; like the preceding “Magnolia,” “Rehab” veers further into brighter territory more akin to synth and hyperpop, while still shrouded in the dark industrial/pop sound that propelled her previous efforts. Both singles are available to preview stream on Bandcamp, where Under Glass is available to pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. As KANGA’s fourth studio effort, the album follows 2021’s You and I Will Never Die, due for release on October 6 via Artoffact Records.







Most recently, KANGA appeared on Delerium’s Signs album, released on March 10 via Metropolis Records, as the featured vocalist on “In the Deep.” She also appeared in the music video. As well, KANGA was a support act alongside Adult. for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult on the West Coast leg of the Evil Eye Tour, with several dates canceled due to Thrill Kill Kult front man Franke Nardiello – a.k.a. Groovie Mann – acquiring a staphylococcus infection that rapidly spread to his whole left arm. The East Coast leg of the tour, still featuring KANGA and Adult. as the support acts, will commence on October 19 as planned, preceded by a string of dates in August rescheduled from the canceled shows, spanning August 13-26 – tickets for the Seattle, Portland, and Denver shows will be honored, while new tickets will be required for Salt Lake City. A full listing of dates and ticket links for the Evil Eye Tour can be found on the bands’ websites.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)