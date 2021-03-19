



With one week to go before the album’s release, industrial/pop artist KANGA has dropped a surprise single from the upcoming You and I Will Never Die, titled “Ritual City.” Having begun with the “Godless” single in December announcing the album’s release, followed by “Moscow” in February, and “Home” earlier this month, “Ritual City” marks the fourth single from KANGA’s new album, heightening the anticipation for what many publications have predicted to be one of the defining releases of 2021; stating that “I like to exist somewhere between a dance floor and a brooding cityscape,” the new single continues the album’s lyrical themes of “the emotional journey through a toxic relationship.” “Ritual City” is available to stream now via Spotify. You and I Will Never Die is due for release on March 26 via Artoffact Records, mixed by Justin McGrath (Polyfuse, Puscifer, The Black Queen, Nine Inch Nails) and Brett Romnes (Brand New), with mastering by Nick Townsend (Garbage, Dr. Dre). With 12 tracks all written and produced by KANGA herself, the album is available for pre-order now on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.









KANGA

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)