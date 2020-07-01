



After releasing the original version of the track earlier this year, darkwave/synthpop artist Danny Blu has now unveiled a new rendition of “White (K)night” remixed by electro/industrial artist KANGA. “I’ve been a KANGA fan for a while now,” Blu states, ” and have had the pleasure of seeing her grow over the past few years.” Adding to her remix, KANGA contributed additional background vocals to create what Blu referred to as a “surreal experience” and “beyond what I ever expected.” Having premiered on Post-Punk.com on June 30, the KANGA remix of “White (K)night” is now available on all digital platforms.







Also the front man for rock act Echo Black, Danny Blu wrote “White (K)night” with producer Walter DiCristina to address how he deals with social anxieties, calling attention to the debilitating effects of drugs and alcohol, as well as the negative effects of social media, egomaniacs, and seeking validation with the wrong crowds. A personal and autobiographical track, Blu explains that he was scared to release the track, “Which is why I think it’s special.”

Of her remix, KANGA explains, “I love the emotional story in the song and felt it was relatable enough to open up the narrative while also retaining the visceral energy of the original track.”

Danny Blu

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

KANGA

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)