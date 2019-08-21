



Since the November 2016 release of her self-titled debut, electro/industrial artist KANGA has steadily risen to become one of the scene’s most exciting and revered acts, having performed at numerous festivals and toured with the likes of She Wants Revenge, The Black Queen, Cyanotic, and the legendary Gary Numan. Now, she has announced her sophomore outing, titled Eternal Daughter, due for release on September 9; comprised of six tracks written and produced entirely by KANGA, the EP presents what she describes as “an intimate conversation between myself and you, so together we can dance it through,” and “an exploration of hyper-surreal objectifications and cold observations.” Mixed by KANGA with 3TEETH keyboardist/producer Xavier Swafford and mastered by Dave “Rave” Ogilvie and Julien-K’s Anthony “Fu” Valcic (both also with extensive history with Skinny Puppy), Eternal Daughter is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp and all digital platforms. Physical copies will be available during the her upcoming U.K. tour dates with Gary Numan, running from September 22 in Dublin, Ireland to October 24 in London, with an additional November 1 date in Los Angeles; a full listing of tour dates can be found on both artist’s websites.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)