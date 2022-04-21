



Last month, ReGen Magazine had premiered a track off of the then upcoming Circle of Dust (Remixed) album, showcasing a drum & bass rendition of the somber industrial track “Nothing Sacred” by Kaixo. Now, the Dutch artist remixes Klayton’s industrial/metal project once more, this time for the track “Neurachem” from the 2016 Machines of Our Disgrace comeback album; as with the previous remix, Kaixo infuses the guttural bombast and industrialized fury of the original track with his own manic and cinametic brand of drum & bass, demonstrating the kind of exploratory production that the FiXT imprint champions. The single presents the track in both vocal and instrumental versions, available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp.







Machines of Our Disgrace marked Klayton’s return to producing music under the moniker of Circle of Dust after nearly two decades; the album was then supplemented by the Alt_Machines remix companion in 2018, which featured the likes of The Anix, Blue Stahli, Sebastian Komor, Raizer, 3FORCE, and Zardonic, with “Neurachem” remixed by fellow FiXT act Voicians. A pair of standalone remixes by Animattronic for the track “Hive Mind” were subsequently released that same year.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)