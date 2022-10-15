



Currently in the midst of a North American tour with Artoffact label mate KANGA, the Icelandic post-punk and darkwave trio known as Kælan Mikla has announced dates for a tour to kick off 2023, this time as the support act for Ville Valo. Beginning with three consecutive January dates in the prominent goth/rocker’s hometown of Helsinki, Finland, the Neon Noir Tour will then run from Valentine’s Day, February 14 until March 15, with Valo and Kælan Mikla performing throughout Europe; with many of the dates already sold out, stops include Milan, Lisbon, Berlin, Prague, Krakow, Amsterdam, Vienna, Paris, Bristol, Nottingham, Zürich, Budapest, Glasgow, London, and more. The tour celebrates the forthcoming Neon Noir album from Valo, his full-length debut as a solo artist – a.k.a. VV – following the 2017 dissolution of his longstanding “love metal” band HIM. Previously, he had released the Gothica Fennica Vol. 1 EP in early 2020, with the “Loveletting” single released this past April acting as the new album’s introductory single, followed by “Echolate Your Love” in September. Kælan Mikla released Undir Köldum Norðurljósum (Under the Cold Northern Lights), the band’s fourth full-length record on October 15, 2021 via Artoffact Records.









Kælan Mikla

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Ville Valo/VV

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)