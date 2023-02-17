



As the two bands continue to tour throughout Europe and the U.K., Icelandic post-punk and darkwave trio Kælan Mikla will once again be joining fellow practitioner of the dark musical arts Ville Valo bringing the Neon Noir Tour to our shores. Beginning with a pair of Philadelphia dates on March 31 and April 1, the two acts will be touring throughout the United States until May 9, with stops includnig Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, LAs Vegas, Dallas, New Orleans, Silver Spring, and New York. The tour celebrates the January release of Valo’s Neon Noir, the debut studio album from the former HIM vocalist under his VV solo moniker; Kælan Mikla last released the Undir K​ö​ldum Nor​ð​urlj​ó​sum (Under the Cold Northern Lights) album via Artoffact Records on October 15, 2021. The European leg of the Neon Noir Tour concludes on March 15 in London; a full listing of tour dates can be found on both bands’ websites.





Kælan Mikla

Artoffact Records

Ville Valo/VV

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)