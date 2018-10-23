Kælan Mikla releases new music video from upcoming third album





Icelandic electro/post-punk group Kælan Mikla has released a music video for the track “Næturblóm” from the band’s third album, Nótt Eftir Nótt. The song, whose title translates to “Nightflowers,” is described by the band as one of its most euphoric songs, a testament to the friendship between vocalist Laufey and keyboardist Sólveig with lyrics “about how Laufey sees Sólveig as a beautiful flower that blooms in the winter darkness.”







Nótt Eftir Nótt is due for release on November 9 via Artoffact Records; Kælan Mikla signed to the prominent Canadian imprint earlier this year, releasing the band’s long lost death/rock album Mánadans in August. Pre-orders for Nótt Eftir Nótt are available now in digital, CD, and vinyl via Bandcamp.

In addition, Kælan Mikla will be performing a series of live dates, having recently completed an extensive tour with King Dude and being hand picked by Robert Smith to open for the band at The Cure’s 40th anniversary show Hyde Park in July. Among these live dates is an appearance at Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavik the day before the album’s release; a full listing of live dates can be found on the Kælan Mikla website.





