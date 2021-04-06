



With the band now working on a Fall 2021 release for the upcoming fourth album, Icelandic electro/post-punk act Kælan Mikla has unveiled a new single, titled “Sólstöður.” As the first taste of the new record, the single marks the first new material from the trio since the 2018 release of Nótt Eftir Nótt, the track described by the band as an anthem of strength and unity, representing Kælan Mikla’s Icelandic heritage and history in a powerful and raw style of droning synths and harsh screaming vocals. Furthermore, the group calls the song “an ode to the darkest night of the year, when witches summon winter spirits in the frozen vastness of Icelandic landscapes,” with its corresponding music video directed, shot, and edited by Pola Maria with swords provided by Rimmugýgur.







Released on April 2 via Artoffact Records, the “Sólstöður” single is now available to stream on Bandcamp and Spotify; recorded in Reykjavík with Barði Jóhannsson and mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, the single’s artwork was created by renowned French illustration team Førtifem.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)