



Despite the cold climate often associated with the band’s homeland, Icelandic electro/post-punk act Kælan Mikla has been on a red hot streak of activity with numerous festival appearances in Europe and the United States, culminating in the band’s first ever tour on these shores. With four festival stops planned in Europe throughout August, the U.S. tour will begin on August 31 in Los Angeles and continue until September 21 in Chicago, with further European festival dates planned in October and November; joining Kælan Mikla on select dates will be Artoffact Records label mates Cloud Rat and Street Sects. Along with three ColdWaves events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago, the band will also be appearing at the Murder of Crows Festival and the Pasadena Daydream Festival; the U.S. tour will also include the band’s first ever appearance in Mexico. A full listing of festival and tour dates can be found on the Kælan Mikla website.







In addition, Revolver Magazine has premiered Kælan Mikla’s latest music video from the band’s 2018 Nótt Eftir Nótt. With video recorded and edited by Dean Kemball and audio recorded by Kipras Dominas, the “Hvernig kemst ég upp?” video consists of live footage captured from the band’s 2019 European tour.







Kælan Mikla

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)