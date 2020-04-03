



After announcing that he had laid to rest his Polyfuse moniker, Justin McGrath made a surprise return to the project with the December 2019 release of Does Not Work, which presented 11 tracks of experimental post-industrial and electronic sounds entirely composed and produced by him. As a special audio/visual companion, he has released the longform music video created in cooperation with Sydney Mills, who provided additional video and practicel effects; encompassing nearly 30 minutes of the full album, the Does Not Work video was displayed on a giant LED screen during McGrathe’s last live performance at Bl_k Noise 2020 in Los Angeles, and can now be viewed on YouTube.











McGrath recently collaborated with Steven Alexander of The Black Queen – in which he assumed live duties from Joshua Eustis during the latter’s absence in 2019 to focus on new Telefon Tel Aviv material – on the soundtrack album to Rob Sheridan’s critically acclaimed High Level graphic novel; Like McGrath, Alexander had been a live tech for Nine Inch Nails, for which Sheridan had famously worked on art and other visual elements for several years.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)