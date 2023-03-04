



Although it has been over five years since the last release of new material under the banner of Godflesh, Justin K. Broadrick and G.C. Green hardly kept silent in the interim. 2021 saw the unveiling of Long Live the New Flesh, which compiled nearly all of the band’s recorded output since the 2010 reformation, along with the New Flesh in Dub Vol. 1 remix companion. As well, the duo released the 2013 live performance of the iconic Pure album, while Broadrick released albums from his side projects of Pale Shelter, JK Flesh, and Exit Electronics, along with remixes for remixes for the likes of Derision Cult and Black Magnet. But now, fans clamoring for the apocalyptic fury and soul-crushing fury of Godflesh can rejoice with the announcement of the forthcoming album, titled Purge, due to arrive on June 9 via the band’s own Avalanche Recordings imprint.

Diagnosed with PTSD and autism, Broadrick explains the album’s themes are reflected in the title and the very purpose of Godflesh throughout his life – as a means to Purge and provide relief from the negativity and isolation that he has endured since his childhood; “The band is the vehicle to provide some sense of catharsis and transcendence,” he continues, “a way of communicating overload, as well as the constant disenchantment at the human condition, and man’s abuse of power and the systems that chain us.” As both the title and the monochromatic serpentine cover image imply, Purge sees the band also returning to concepts originally explored on 1992’s Pure, once again infusing hip-hop grooves aznd rhythms with a notably filthy and psychedelic edge across its eight tracks.

Purge is available to pre-order in CD and vinyl formats via Plastichead, with the latter appearing in standard black and silver variants. A digital-only EP for the opening track “Nero” is being planned for an April 3 release, featuring the album cut and three alternate versions; the EP will also be an added bonus on the Japanese two-CD release. Cassette tape editions have not been confirmed, but are in consideration. Purge marks the first album of new material from Godflesh following 2017’s Post Self.

Furthermore, Godflesh will soon be announcing dates for a mini-tour of select North American cities in June and September, with a primary focus on the East Coast and Canada. The tour will follow the band’s first U.S. performance in four years at the Oblivion Access Festival in Austin, TX; tickets and additional information can be found on the festival website.

