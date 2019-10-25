



Having collaborated in several projects during the ’90s and the early ’00s, including the highly influential Techno Animal, Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, JK Flesh) and Kevin Martin (GOD, The Bug, King Midas Sound) have reunited to form a new project, Zonal. Revisiting the blend of styles that defined their previous collaborative output, the pair’s new creation is intended to corrupt and corrode in an even more extreme manner as elements of distorted droning landscapes, aggressive beats and bass, and venomus hip-hop collide on the duo’s debut under the new moniker, Wrecked, which releases today – October 25 – on Relapse Records. Joining Broadrick and Martin for the album’s first half is Philadelphia MC Moor Mother – a.k.a. Camae Ayewa – to lend her acerbic “Afro futurist/agit-antagonist” lyrical skills, just as she had when Zonal appeared at Roadburn and Unsound festivals earlier this year; additionally, Wrecked was mastered by Stefan Betka – a.k.a. POLE – at Scape Studios Berlin, while the cover artwork was provided by Simon Fowler (Earth, SUNN O)))), a regular associate of Kevin Martin’s. The album follows the self-titled single released in July, now available as a “name-your-price” item on Bandcamp, and 2000’s The Quatermass Project Volume 1 release, limited to 200 copies and sold via Broadrick’s own Avalanche Recordings. Wrecked is now available in CD, 2LP black vinyl, and in a deluxe blood red/metallic silver & gold vinyl edition limited to 300 copies via the Relapse Records webstore and Bandcamp.





