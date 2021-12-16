



10 years after the band came to prominence as one of the premier acts on Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix, Germany’s Junksista is now signed to COP International with a new album on the way. Featuring collaborations with the likes of Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne, Black Needle Noise), Lis van den Akker (Die Krupps), Emke (Black Nail Cabaret), and Maria Mar (Omnimar), ØA marks Junksista’s fourth full-length studio effort, one that the duo of Boog and Diana state will be as polarizing as any of their past releases – still retaining tongue-in-cheek lyrics and blending elements of new wave and electro/industrial, while moving things towards a new style and direction that is sure to appeal to Junksista’s established fan base. ØA is expected to be released in early 2022 via COP International, following up on the band’s 2018 Promiscuous Tendencies album.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)