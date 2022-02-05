



German new wave and electro/industrial act Junksista has revealed the first taste of the band’s new album in the form of the “Fuck Your Pretty Face” single and video. Never a band to shy away from bold and belligerent statements, the song sees the duo taking aim at the proliferation of unrealistic beauty standards in modern society, with Diana Noir calling it “a big, juicy fuck you towards a whole industry that thrives by making women feel inadequate and ugly!” In a touch of appropriate irony, the video was shot by Diana and Boog with Kathy Brischar using a mobile phone, beginning with an exposed and raw human being steadily manipulated into the “unobtainable goddess,” the song and visuals acting as a commentary on the zeitgeist of faces and bodies altered through the electronic surgery of digital enhancement.







The “Fuck Your Pretty Face” single was released on February 4 and is available digitally on Bandcamp via COP International, marking Junksista’s first release with the label; supplementing the song is a remix of the song by Psy’Aviah, as well as the B-side track “Cravings” and a cover of the 1979 KISS hit “I Was Made For Lovin’ You.” Following up on 2018’s Promiscuous Tendencies, ØA is expected to be released later in 2022, with the album featuring collaborations with Emke (Black Nail Cabaret), Lis van den Akker (Die Krupps), Yvette Winkler (Vaselyne), and Maria Mar (Omnimar).





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)