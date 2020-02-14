



As fans anxiously await the release of the band’s latest album, electro/rock act Julien-K has unveiled a new music video for the track “Shut Down Your Soul.” Directed by band members Bidi Cobra, Ryan Shuck, and Amir Derakh, the strobelit and kinetic video was edited by Bobby Hewitt; Hewitt, Shuck, and Derakh had previously served as band mates in the original lineup of Orgy. Additional credits include drummer Alex Gonzales, cinematography by Vicente Contreras and Dale Marek, and makeup by Nicole Carlson. In the video, Derakh is seen performing with The Disruptor, a guitar designed by him with longtime associate Grover Jackson of Jackson Guitars; the guitar was famously featured in Orgy’s music video for “Fiction (Dreams in Digital)” in 2000.







This video marks the second to be released from the forthcoming Harmonic Disruptor, following the lyric video for the title track, released in January; the album marks Julien-K’s fourth consecutive release to be successfully crowdfunded via IndieGogo, once again substantially exceeding its original $10,000 goal for a final tally of over $47,000. As with the rest of Harmonic Disruptor, “Shut Down Your Soul” was written by the band’s core trio of Shuck, Derakh, and Anthony “Fu” Valcic, with Derakh responsible for production and mixing. The album is due for release in April 2020.







Additionally, Julien-K will be joining The Birthday Massacre on a tour of America to begin on March 27 in Parsippany, NJ, continuing until May 2 in Brooklyn, NY. Both bands will be celebrating the release of their new albums, with The Birthday Massacre’s Diamonds to be released via Metropolis Records on the first day of the tour; Derakh appears on the album, performing a guitar solo on “Flashback.” In 2019, Shuck had joined nü-metal act Adema, fronting the band during a fall tour with Powerman 5000. A full listing of The Birthday Massacre / Julien-K American tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.





Julien-K

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

The Birthday Massacre

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)