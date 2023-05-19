May 2023 19

Julien-K goes all-electronic on forthcoming album, revealing first single and music video0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh continue to pursue their own dark electronic flights of fancy with the reveal of the latest single from Julien-K, titled “Your Tears Mean Nothing.” Moving away from the guitar-heavy aggression of 2020’s Harmonic Disruptor, this first single from the forthcoming DRK|MODE collection shows the duo moving toward a more darkly electronic sound, using primarily synthesizers while retaining their signature emotive sound; produced and mixed by Derakh, the single is accompanied by the music video, directed and edited by Oscar Gutiérrez and with color/editing by The Anix’s Brandon Smith, with whom Julien-K collaborated on the “Your Lies Are Like Fire” and “Antilife” singles in 2021. The video for “Your Tears Mean Nothing” made its premiere today, Friday, May 19 via FRAME|WORK.
 

 
Aside from DRK|MODE, the band has also announced a new album, titled Trauma Echoes, which will feature Julien-K’s more familiar blend of rocking guitars and gritty electronics. Furthermore, Julien-K will be performing at Transplants Brewery in Palmdale, CA tonight, May 19, and at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles tomorrow night, May 20, during which the band will be premering songs from the forthcoming DRK|MODE. From Jun 7 to August 12, Julien-K and Priest will also be serving as support act for fellow industrial/rockers Powerman 5000, followed by two October shows; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Julien-K’s website and BandsinTown.

 

Julien-K
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine