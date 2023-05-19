



Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh continue to pursue their own dark electronic flights of fancy with the reveal of the latest single from Julien-K, titled “Your Tears Mean Nothing.” Moving away from the guitar-heavy aggression of 2020’s Harmonic Disruptor, this first single from the forthcoming DRK|MODE collection shows the duo moving toward a more darkly electronic sound, using primarily synthesizers while retaining their signature emotive sound; produced and mixed by Derakh, the single is accompanied by the music video, directed and edited by Oscar Gutiérrez and with color/editing by The Anix’s Brandon Smith, with whom Julien-K collaborated on the “Your Lies Are Like Fire” and “Antilife” singles in 2021. The video for “Your Tears Mean Nothing” made its premiere today, Friday, May 19 via FRAME|WORK.







Aside from DRK|MODE, the band has also announced a new album, titled Trauma Echoes, which will feature Julien-K’s more familiar blend of rocking guitars and gritty electronics. Furthermore, Julien-K will be performing at Transplants Brewery in Palmdale, CA tonight, May 19, and at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles tomorrow night, May 20, during which the band will be premering songs from the forthcoming DRK|MODE. From Jun 7 to August 12, Julien-K and Priest will also be serving as support act for fellow industrial/rockers Powerman 5000, followed by two October shows; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on Julien-K’s website and BandsinTown.

Julien-K

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)