



“We believe songs are the gateway to visual, experiential, and physical content that further define and describe the world we have created.” So states Julien-K as the band has joined forces with fellow electro/rock act The Anix for a new collaborative track and video that reimagines the two bands existing in an alternate universe as a single entity; with “Your Lies Are Like Fire,” the two bands reimagine “Lies Like Fire” from Julien-K’s 2020 Harmonic Disruptor album, not as a remix by The Anix’s Brandon Smith, but as if it were an unfinished idea – “a demo even” – whereby the two bands usher in a new “Alt Universe” version that, as Smith states, combines ” our respective talents, technology, art, and resources to bring together a multi-dimensional experience.”







The video for “Your Lies Are Like Fire” not only presents the trio of Smith with Julien-K’s Amir Derakh and Ryan Shuck as a single band, but also reveals a secret website that can be unlocked through clues contained in the video; this website will feature unreleased photos, a download of the video in 4K resolution, and access to an exclusive dual-branded T-shirt. As well, the three musicians are sporting moto apparel courtesy of Roland Sands Design, and custom modular guitar straps from The Anix’s cooperative brand with DSPTCH Manufacturing Company. The video for “Your Lies Are Like Fire” comes two days before the single’s official release on Wednesday, May 12 through all digital platforms via FiXT. Smith also concludes that “This is just the beginning, as we continue to form a syndicate of like-minded musicians to expand our individual possibilities.”

Most recently, The Anix released the “DSPTCH” single on March 26, marking the artist’s third single of 2021, and the fourth independent single after last year’s Graphite album. Julien-K is currently issuing a vinyl edition of the 2011 sophomore album We’re Here With You, with pre-orders available on Bandcamp and limited to 400 units.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)