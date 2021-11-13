



Today, November 12, marks the release of “Underestimated,” the latest single from Motor City electro/industrial rocker Josie Pace. Full of the artist’s signature blend of sardonic and slithery melody with abrasive electronic textures set to an insistent beat, Pace calls the song her “pick me up anthem,” written after a period of self-doubt and writer’s block; “I was constantly thinking that I’ve got nothing left in me and that I’m done writing,” Pace explains, “When I start thinking this way I tend to become a bit paranoid in the sense that I feel other people think the same of me.” Relying on her perseverence (or stubbornness as she says), she finally completed “Underestimated,” concluding that “Letting out that beast inside of you that will get things done no matter the circumstance can be scary, but it can also be therapeutic and helpful.” The song marks her first release of original material since signing to Negative Gain Productions, the first single from the upcoming IV0X10V5 (“Noxious“) album, due to arrive in February 2022. In October, she had released a cover of Placebo’s “Pure Morning” as her second collaboration with Los Angeles electro/rocker Sammi Doll. The video for “Underestimated” made its premiere on Post-Punk.com .







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)