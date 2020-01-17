



Electro and industrial/rock artist Josie Pace has unveiled a new music video for her latest single, “Perfect Replacement,” making its premiere via Revolver Magazine . According to Pace, the song’s themes refer to the “masks” people don, “whether it be to hide a part of themselves, or just to put away certain emotions through the day,” and the enjoyment people derive from the facade vs. the fuller range of emotions, thus enjoying the “Perfect Replacement.” She goes on to say that she “always writes as from a personal place,” and that her songs “revolve around feelings and experiences that I have that I feel like people can relate to in their own way. Joining Pace on the track is fellow electro/rocker Sammi Doll, best known for her work as a solo artist as well as being a member of IAMX and Bullet Height – “an epic clash of the Motor City vs. the City of Angels.” Pace states that she first saw Doll at an IAMX show, feeling “inspired by their music and style,” and being delighted by Doll’s enthusiasm for a collaboration; she says of Doll, “She has become a close friend to the whole Josie Pace team, and I love being able to work with another female powerhouse performer.” Of the collaboration, Doll states that it was a “wild experience,” and sharing her praise for Pace’s passion and conviction; “It was great to share the front-lady duties with such a dynamic performer.”







The “Perfect Replacement” single will be released on Bandcamp on January 18, with Pace and Doll sharing the stage at L.A.’s Bar Sinister to celebrate its release.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)