



In 2020, Detroit electro and industrial/rock artist Josie Pace presented her “Perfect Replacement” single, which saw her collaborating with Los Angeles electro/rocker Sammi Doll; bristling with melodic force and abrasive textures, the song presented poignant themes of the various “masks” people don to hide the full range of their emotions. Now, the two have solidified their creative partnership with a new single, “Pure Morning,” originally written and recorded in 1998 by dark rock act Placebo; described as “part two of the epic clash of the Motor City vs. The City of Angels,” the single is the culmination of Pace’s longstanding drive to infuse female attitude into a cover, as she comments that “I have tried to cover so many other songs in the past and they never really worked out.” Asking Doll to participate, she goes on to say, “What better way to release a song about the celebration of female friendships,” with Doll stating that it was a “no brainer” to work with Pace again. As with “Perfect Replacement,” “Pure Morning” made its premiere on Friday, October 1 via Revolver , with the single now available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp; “Pure Morning” also marks the first release from Josie Pace since signing with Negative Gain Productions, while Doll is a featured synth player on Kat Von D’s Love Made Me Do It album, released in August via Kartel Music Group. Doll released her “AN OM IE” debut solo single in October of last year.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)