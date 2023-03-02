



2022 was a momentous year for genCAB and Josie Pace, the two electro/industrial artists not only releasing their own respective albums to considerable acclaim, but also taking part in a North American tour as support acts for Aesthetic Perfection. Now, the two are kicking off the latest stages of their creative paths with each presenting a new single that sees Pace and genCAB founder David Dutton reinterpreting their work in a new context, inspired by their live performances and the response of their fans.

First to appear on March 1 was a revised version of genCAB’s “Perish the Thought,” which sees Dutton returning to the track that had introduced many to his music when the original demo appeared on Glitch Mode Recordings’ h0rd3z ov thee el33t compilation in 2005. The song would eventually appear on the II transMuter album in a finalized edition, with Dutton explaining that although considered for the 2022 live set, it had never been performed as “most of those recordings didn’t stand as well with the new material.” He goes on to say that he approached the new version “as if I would have written it recently,” going on to say that his vocal performance especially exhibits more confidence than in the original recording. Produced, mixed, and mastered by Dutton, the 2022 version of “Perish the Thought” follows genCAB’s 2022 Everything You See Is Mine EP and the Thoughts Beyond Words album.







In a similar fashion, Josie Pace has announced a new single version of “Brain-dead,” previously only available as a bonus track on the CD edition of her IVOX10V5 album. The song addresses themes of mental illness and emotional trauma, specifically in how the mind shuts down in an effort to cope; “When you feel it coming on and there is nothing that you can do to prevent it, meanwhile on the inside you’re feeling everything and nothing so intensely,” Pace explains, stating that the song encourages listeners to be heard, to scream if they must. “We were bombarded with requests to release ‘Brain-dead’ digitally,” she comments, “We decided to remix and remaster the song into a single version.” This new version of “Brain-dead” will be released on March 10 via Negative Gain Productions; Pace had released her IVOX10V5 album via the label on February 4, 2022.





genCAB

Josie Pace

Negative Gain Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)