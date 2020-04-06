



Long heralded as an icon of new wave and pop/rock, Josie Cotton has announced the release of a remastered version of her 2007 album Invasion of the B-Girls, originally available only on CD. An album of B movie theme songs, the new version will include for the first time the single “Female Trouble” from the 1974 cult classic film of the same name, directed by the King of Filth John Waters. Produced by Cotton, punk legend Geza X (Black Flag, Dead Kennedys), and Bill Rhea (Del Rubio Triplets), the revamped album includes liner notes written by Waters, and will feature a slew of guest performers including David Kendrick (Devo, Sparks), Paul Roessler (Screamers, Twisted Roots), and the aforementioned Geza X. Best known for her version of “Johnny, Are You Queer?,” which was featured in such films as Valley Girl and Jackass: Number Two, Cotton recently re-emerged with a critically acclaimed “Ukrainian Cowboy” single and the subsequent album, Everything Is Oh Yeah!, in 2019. Invasion of the B-Girls is due for release on May 1 via Cotton’s own Kitten Robot Records label.

Josie Cotton

Kitten Robot Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)