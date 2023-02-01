



Transatlantic darkwave duo Johnathan|Christian has returned with the release of a new EP, titled Strip Me, with its three songs weaving a tale about the finite nature of love, fear of rejection, and picking oneself up from rock bottom. “I started contemplating the classic ‘Love Hurts,'” states Christian Granquist, referring to the classic rock ballad by Nazareth, “when you think about it, is dead wrong. Love doesn’t hurt; rejection hurts. Deception hurts. Lies and loneliness hurt.” As the follow-up to the band’s Talkin’ Bout the Wolf benefit single, Strip Me sees Johnathan|Christian working with various friends and collaborators – the opening title track featuring drummer Tom Coyne (.45 Grave, The Last Dance), “Sway Back” was produced by Martin Bowes (Attrition), and “This Too” was co-written with Dan Milligan (The Burying Kind, The Joy Thieves), who also performed drums on the track, along with guitarist Corey Hunter, bassist Lee Meadows (The Glass House Museum, DJ Bat Boy Slim), and vocalist Natalia Nekare. In addition, the EP features remixes by keyboardist/producer John Bechdel (MINISTRY, False Icons), Stoneburner, and Leæther Strip, the latter two having appeared on the Talkin’ Bout the Wolf single as part of The Legion of Whom ensemble. Johnathan Mooney says that “Stoneburner’s remix scares me.” Strip Me was released on January 30 and is available digitally via Bandcamp, along with an animated music video for the title track, produced by Purple Tree Creative’s Nick Van Dyk. Of the video’s abstract imagery, the creators comment that the goal “s to convey empathy and the chaos that comes with the experience of a relationship,” offering viewers a means to process feelings, even if on a subconscious level.









Johnathan|Christian

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)