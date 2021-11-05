



Many have long held the belief that John 5’s prowess as a guitarist is superhuman; in his latest music video for “Land of the Misfit Toys,” he all but confirms it. As the new single from the artist’s new Sinner album, one that he states is his favorite on the record, “Land of the Misfit Toys” depicts a young John Lowery in 1980 attaining his shredding powers and his signature facepaint by way of a ghostly entity residing in a haunted house; directed by Chantal Savage and produced by Mike Savage and Barry Pointer, the video matches the song’s epic and cinematic ambience, partially by way of the same camera used to shoot the forthcoming fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. “I was watching a documentary on David Foster,” the guitarist further explains, “and how he would produce, arrange and build songs which really influenced me on the arrangement and production of this track.”







Released on October 29 via Big Machine Records, Sinner marks John 5’s tenth studio record. The album features guest appearances by Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Peter Criss (ex-KISS), and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), with drum engineering by Gilby Clarke (ex-Guns n’ Roses). Sinner is available in digital and CD formats via the John 5 webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)