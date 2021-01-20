



With a new EP looming on the horizon, Vancouver darkwave and industrial/rock act Joey Chaos and The Ghosts has revealed a new single, titled “Stinky Dog.” Written, produced, and recorded by the band, which includes guitarist Andrew Walker and drummer Megan Krenbrink joining vocalist and founder Joey Chaos, “Stinky Dog” sees the band addressing “the complacency of weaponized society” and the “rise of fascism in the face of our waning Anthropocene,” taking inspiration from the words of civil rights activist and feminist Audre Lorde. The single sees the band once again working with Greg Reely – best known for his work with such groups as Front Line Assembly, Delerium, Skinny Puppy, Fear Factory, and Sarah McLachlan – on mastering duties. The single also marks the first new material from the band following the 2019 Elegy EP, released on January 15 and acting as the first taste of the upcoming Immolation EP, due for release on February 12; in addition, the band has released a lyric video to accompany “Stinky Dog.”









Joey Chaos and The Ghosts

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)