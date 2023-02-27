



As many sectors of the country are enacting legislation to attack the rights of people in the LGBTQ community, especially transgeder youth, Jim Marcus remains a strong and immovable force for justice. Throughout his life and career, Marcus has used his art and his music – from the funky industrial of Die Warzau to the danceable electroscuzz of GoFight, as well as his innumerable collaborations with artists across the entire spectrum of modern music – to address social, cultural, and political issues in the United States and beyond. Now, he has issued on YouTube an open letter appealing to fellow parents across the country to open their minds and, more importantly, their hearts to support their children against legislation that seeks to demonize and criminalize transgender and LGBTQ people. As ReGen Magazine has striven to be responsive and respectful of people’s gender identity and preferences, we express our undying support for this cause, and we highly encourage everyone to watch and listen .







As well, check out the links that Marcus has listed in the video description, providing vital information toward a better understanding of the these issues.

