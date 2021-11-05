



Jim Davies has signed with Armalyte Industries for the release of a new solo album, titled Prey Later. Following up on 2020’s Headwars, which saw the esteemed musician/producer returning to his solo output after spending a decade as a freelance composer, the new record sees Davies continuing to explore a punk-infused brand of electro/rock; best known as the former guitarist for The Prodigy and Pitchshifter, as well as fronting Victory Pill from 2007-2011, Davies’ innovative approach to the instrument has extended into his own music, pursuing the sonic bridge between organic guitar and synthetic electronics. With two tracks showcasing remixes by Empirion, Prey Later also sees Davies collaborating with Tut Tut Child and Abbie Aisleen, both of whom appeared on Headwars; additional contributors on the new record include Connar Ridd and Jamie Mathias. Prey Later marks Davies’ third full-length album under his solo moniker, due to arrive on November 19, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. A music video for the album’s opening track, “The Bar is Low,” appeared on November 3 and is now available to view on YouTube.





