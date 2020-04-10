



Brooklyn based Australian musician/producer JG Thirlwell has joined forces with Swedish composer Simon Steensland on a new album, titled Oscillospira. The album results from Steensland’s initial attempts to perform a cover version of a movement from Thirlwell’s score for the Great Learning Orchestra ensemble, in which Steensland had been playing fretless six-string sub-bass; according to Thirlwell, “He didn’t know what to do with the track, so I proposed that we make a collaboration album to extend the work.” Extending sections and adding overdubs with a variety of guest musicians providing oboe, bass clarinet, violin, and other orchestral instrumentation, the entire piece is augmented by drummer Morgan Ågren, with Thirlwell creating the final mixes with Al Carlson at Gary’s Electric Studio B in Brooklyn. Oscillospira is due for release on April 24 via Ipecac Recordings, and is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp.











Considered one of the pioneering figures of early industrial music, JG Thirlwell has more than 30 albums to his credit, having performed under such monikers as Foetus, Steroid Maximus, Manorexia, and Xordox. He has collaborated with the likes of Raymond Watts (<PIG>), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Nine Inch Nails, Lydia Lunch, COIL, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Nurse with Wound, and Roli Mosimann; additionally, he has created music for such Adult Swim/Cartoon Network programs as The Venture Bros and Archer, as well as having created several solo sound installations around the world.

Simon Steensland has been a professional composer since 1992, earning accolades for scoring stage productions of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, MacBeth, Titus Andronicus, as well as classics like Frankenstein, Dracula, Don Quijote, Moby Dick, and Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde. He has released nine solo albums, and has collaborated with the likes of Thinking PLague, Gavin Bryars and Sten Sandell, and Mats/Morgan, the latter of which featuring drummer Morgan Ågren. Ågren’s own history in progressive rock and metal include working with the likes of Frank and Dweezil Zappa, Devin Townsend, Meshuggah’s Fredrik Thordendal, Magma, and Bill Laswell.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)