



Friday, April 7 saw the release of “Wide Awake,” the new single from industrial and electro/rock outfit Jesus On Extasy, marking the band’s return to activity after more than a decade. Dorian and Chai Deveraux revived the band in 2020, but had their initial plans derailed by the pandemic, with touring an impossibility and studio recording proving difficult to schedule; although active with FTANNG!, L.A. Streethawk, and numerous remix projects, Dorian states that the near-total isolation, broken only by texts and zoom calls, took such a toll that “many lyrics in our new material focus on the topic of isolation or depression, and reflect the downward spiral I was in pretty well.” When the band did finally come together, Chai explains the philosophy to have been, “Harder, uncompromising, and most importantly, more authentic.” The “Wide Awake” single and the B-side remix of “The Sun Will Shine Again” mark the first new material from Jesus On Extasy since 2011’s The Clock, with the Deveraux’s stating that more new music is on the way, and that “Where the fans used to find songs about heartbreak, they now find nihilism and despair, often paired with a glimpse of hope that is wiped away in the next moment like a promise written in water.” The new single is currently available on Bandcamp, and will hit all other streaming services on May 1.







Jesus On Extasy had most recently been tapped as the opening act for KMFDM on a 2022 European tour that had later been rescheduled for late 2023; the tour has since been canceled altogether, with KMFDM discontinuing all European touring plans. “We wanna get back on stage as soon as possible,” Chai says, ““We just wanna play our music and stay true to our vision of the band this time.”

Jesus On Extasy

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)