



Following up on the “Time reign CemenT” single, Jesse Draxler has announced his Reigning Cement audiovisual project, pairing a book of his photography with a musical collection of 20 artists. The book contains 100 pages of Draxler’s location-specific photography and collage work, visually capturing the urban chaos and industrial decay of his neighborhood in Los Angeles, with the musical accompaniment mirroring this concept as he provided each artist with 34 sonic elements recorded in the “noisy industrial environment” outside of his studio; “I grew up in rural Wisconsin,” Draxler explains, “so when I moved here, I noticed all the textures and noises that are such a big part of this environment.” Featuring such artists as Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisholm, Greg Puciato, Dylan Walker, Vowws, Virgin Mother, Planet B, TR/ST, Surachai, and more, each musician was confined to create a song from the elements Draxler provided, with vocals being the only allowable addition; “The music ranges from polished experimental pop to sheer noise. That’s what I wanted, and I think that’s the coolest thing about it.” Both the book and the music drew from his concept of “taking something not generally considered beautiful and making something beautiful out of it.”







Due for release on September 4 and mastered by Alan Douches, Reigning Cement is now available for pre-order in digital and vinyl formats; the 2LP vinyl edition, which includes the 100-page book, is limited to 500 hand-numbered copies. Along with Dylan Walker’s “Time reign cemenT,” Vowws’ “Them” can be previewed, while the music video for the latter track made its premiere today on Juxtapoz .











Draxler formed the Federal Prisoner imprint in 2018 with Greg Puciato (The Black Queen, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan), who also wrote the foreword for Draxler’s Misophonia that year. The two have also collaborated on several music videos for The Black Queen and on the video for Puciato’s first solo single “Fire For Water.”





Jesse Draxler

Twitter, Bandcamp

Federal Prisoner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)