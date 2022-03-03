



Fans of Lard – the industrial/punk collaboration of Al Jourgensen and ex-Dead Kennedys vocalist and spoken word artist Jello Biafra – were undoubtedly thrilled at the inclusion of “Sabotage is Sex” on MINISTRY’s Moral Hygiene album, released in October of 2021. A thrashy and anthemic barrage of powerful riffs and rhythms with lyrical diatribes about the corrupt and unjust state of modern society, the song is now given the visual treatment; directed by Joel Smith of Mad Minute Productions, the video was created primarily using iPhones, with Jourgensen saying, “It’s crazy how tech savvy we’ve all gotten yet somehow it all seems very punk rock to shoot a video at home with just an iPhone.” Biafra echoes the sentiment as he comments, “It’s amazing what can be done dirt cheap in your bedroom, with some kool found footage and a few clever ideas – two phones, two takes, and my work is done.”

Helping to make “Sabotage is Sex” an even more momentous occasion is that it marks the first time Biafra has ever appeared in a music video, the artist stating, “I knew there’d finally come a day where I could bust out those Fez hats kids stole from their parents and threw at Dead Kennedys on our ’85 FrankenChrist tour.” Jourgensen adds that he was “honored to pop that creative cherry for him,” explaining that despite their long association, he was unaware that Biafra had never appeared in a video before. He concludes, “Who knows, maybe one day there will be a Lard video?”







MINISTRY’s fifteenth studio album, Moral Hygiene was released on October 1, 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records; the “Sabotage is Sex” video appeared on March 1, one day before the beginning of the band’s long-delayed Industrial Strength Tour. With the lineup featuring Jourgensen backed by guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour, keyboardist John Bechdel, and drummer Roy Mayorga, the band will be debuting songs from Moral Hygiene, as well as celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste; the tour was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 with KMFDM and Front Line Assembly, but had been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. The tour will now run from March 2 through April 18 and features The Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity as the support acts; a full listing of tour dates with ticket links can be found on MINISTRY’s website.

In addition, Cleopatra Records released on February 25 a reissue of Trait, the 1988 EP from MINISTRY side project Pailhead, featuring Ian MacKaye of Fugazi, Minor Threat, and Dischord Records. Available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the Cleopatra reissue includes two additional remixes as bonus tracks, including one created by Mark Gemini Thwaite.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)