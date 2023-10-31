



Parisian post-punk and new wave trio JE T’AIME has revealed a new music video for “Tales of Despair,” the latest single from the band’s 2022 Aggressive album. Directed by Quentin Caffier, the video presents the rise and fall of a love affair, depicted by way of interpretive dance; “the use of an LED screen creates a portal between the visible exterior and the interiority of the dancers,” Caffier explains, with dancers Clara Duflot and Romain Franco interacting with the projected imagery, emphasizing the “voyeuristic gaze” of the audience. The director goes on to state that the couple’s physical separation finds them on opposite sides of the mirror, “with their memories and regrets.”







The “Tales of Despair” video arrives a full year since the release of Aggressive, which arrived on November 1, 2022 via Manic Depression Records and Icy Cold Records. The album is the second part of a duology that began with Passive on February 14, 2022, the two effectively acting as a double album. Currently, JE T’AIME is performing throughout Europe in support of the album, with a full listing of live dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)