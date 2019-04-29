Jason Charles Miller releases new vampiric music video starring Alexander Ward





Dark country artist Jason Charles Miller, having released the In the Wasteland album in June of 2018, has dropped a music video for the track “Running.” Co-written with Asking Alexandria’s Danny Worsnop, Miller explains the song’s concept “of a fallen angel who chose the devil’s side, but then changed his mind,” the angel realizing it’s too late, but tries to go back anyway; blending elements of country and surf rock, Miller states, “There’s really no other song on the album like this, but the album would feel incomplete without it!” Directed by fellow outlaw country artist Bob Wayne (Hank III, Shooter Jennings), the video for “Running” stars cosplay model Vivid Vivka and actor Alexander Ward (Westworld, American Horror Story), and was show in the Historic Harris House, a renowned Victorian/Craftsman house built in 1902 and often used in horror productions; admiring Wayne’s “creativity and fearlessness” as a director, Miller explains the video is not a direct retelling of the song’s subject matter, favoring more of a haunted house vibe with the actors as vampires – “I mean: Vampires! The lore behing vampires says some of them are fallen angels anyway.”







Released via Red Music/Sony Music on June 15, 2018, In the Wasteland is Jason Charles Miller’s fourth solo outing since transitioning from the industrial/metal sounds of Godhead to the world of dark Americana inspired country/rock. The album was mixed, mastered, and produced by Grammy Award winner Matt Hyde (Deftones, No Doubt), and features guest performances by the likes of Duane Betts (son of The Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts), Dug Pinnick (King’s X), and Peter Keys (keyboardist for Lynyrd Skynyrd since 2009).

Jason Charles Miller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, YouTube

Bob Wayne

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Historic Harris House

Website, Facebook

Red Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Sony Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)