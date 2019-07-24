Outlaw country/rock artist Jason Charles Miller has released the latest single from his album In the Wasteland, titled “Get Thee Behind Me,” with the music video alluding to “the struggle of good versus evil,” which Miller states was a heavy inspiration to the album as a whole.” Drawing on the story of Christ’s temptation by Satan, Miller’s more secular interpretation in the song and video finds the artist writing the lyrics “from Satan’s point of view – how he kept getting more and more frustrated with Jesus and finally left.”Directed, edited, and produced by Andrew Fogel, the viideo features Miller in the role of Satan, while the four horsemen of the apocalypse – Conquest, War, Death, and Famine – are portrayed by four women bikers, resulting in a video that seems to reference Mad Max as much as the classic tropes of Gothic Americana and southern rock. While not appearing in the video, “Get Thee Behind Me” features guest performances by Duane Betts (son of Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts), dUg Pinnick (King’s X), and ‘Cowboy’ Eddie Long.In addition, Miller will be embarking on a tour of the U.S., performing the first four dates as a solo acoustic act supporting the Allman Betts Band, beginning on August 20 in Albany, NY. The tour will then continue until October 3 in Hollywood, CA, with two additional solo acoustic shows in Dahlonega, GA on September 5 and Galveston, TX on September 8; also included on the tour roster will be an appearance at the Muddy Roots Music Festival in Cookeville, TN on August 31. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Jason Charles Miller’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)