



Although it has been over four years since the Canadian band’s last album, iVardensphere has not stood stagnant as Scott Fox has maintained a steady remix schedule, as well as contributing to this year’s The Roots of Saraswati by fellow industrial and dark electro act This Morn’ Omina. Now, iVardensphere makes its return with the title track to the forthcoming Ragemaker, presenting the band’s signature blend of tribally-infused percussion, trance-inspired sequences, and grating industrial abrasion taken to a new level of orchestral sophistication; sampled noises and metal objects clash with traditional percussive instruments from around the world like Taiko, Surdo, djember, and timpani, and the voice of Jesse Thom, all serving up Ragemaker‘s tonal palette to convey themes of the tragic mythos of The Shattering Queen, resulting in an album that acts as a post-apocalyptic soundtrack to a nonexistent movie. Supplementing the release is the video of the album’s first two singles, “The Shattering Queen” and “Ragemaker,” directed by Fox with assistance from Kalli Meleniu. Ragemaker follows iVardensphere’s 2017 Hesitation record, due to be released on February 4, 2022 via Metropolis Records; pre-orders for the album in digital and CD formats are available via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)