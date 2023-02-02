



2015 saw the self-titled debut release from Boston industrial/metal trio Isolant, bringing forth a doom-laden blend of darkly ambient soundscapes, industrial noise, and crushing metal drones inspired by the likes of Godflesh, Scorn, Coil, and Swans. Now, the band has signed with Sentient Ruin Laboratories for the long-awaited follow-up, titled Drain, with the album track “Inner Tomb” having made its premiere via No Echo on January 24. With Mattia Alagna employing a more blackened vocal tone to emphasize the song’s negative energy, the band explains “Inner Tomb” to be about one’s withdrawl inward, seeking “shelter and isolation from a cruel and unfair world,” only to result in a strengthening of the dehumanizing effects of that world aand having no choice but to “face the scars and damage that have been inside you all along.” The song further ties into the broader concepts Isolant explores on Drain, the band members recording remotely using home setups, resulting in a “rude, visceral and bottom-caving sound,” and exemplifying the draining of human life and light.







Isolant was originally formed in 2014 by guitarist/bassist Max Hurst (Malleus, The Watcher) with vocalist Mark Banfield and noisemaker Robert Ferent. Ferent appears making additional contributions to Drain, with Mattia Alagna (Somnolent, Ash Prison) replacing Banfield, and bringing in Spanish noisemaker Miguel Souto (Suspital, S.E.K.H.) to round the band out. Drain is due for release on February 24 via Sentient Ruin Laboratories in digital and cassette formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)