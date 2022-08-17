



Eric and Jayne McCullough – the husband-and-wife duo known as isilmé – has unveiled a music video for the pair’s latest single, titled “In the Dark.” Drawing parallels between their own relationship and that of the Greek myth of the moon goddess Selene and shepherd Endymion, the song’s lyrics deal with the longing felt by two lovers separated by “daylight and consciousness,” with the night being that which draws them together. The corresponding music video sees the pair amid the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands on the Isle of Skye, directed by David Gregory and shot by James Morgan for Cineoteric Films.







Formed in 2020 and based in Baltimore, MD, isilmé blends elements of alternative indie rock and folk with ethereal atmospheres akin to those of shoegaze; with Jayne and Eric sharing vocal duties, and the latter playing guitar, the band is supplemented on “In the Dark” by bassist/keyboardist/producer Tony Correlli and cellist Dami Soh Schlobohm. The new single also contrasts with the band’s “Light” debut in 2021, which was followed by an acoustic version, and the “Passenger” single released earlier this year.





isilmé

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)