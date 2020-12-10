



German/Latvian post-industrial act IRKLIS has announced the release of its fourth album, titled Onkalo; with its title derived from the first final repository for nuclear waste in Finland, the album’s themes deal with the extreme contrasts and abuse of meaning, the word “Onkalo” being the Finnish word for an animal’s hiding place – a small cave. The band plans to feature a music video for each of the album’s 11 tracks, all to be created by aspiring Turkish artist Griang. Mastered by Herman Klaphojlz of Ah Cama-Sotz, Onkalo will be released on the Sturm imprint on February 28, 2021 in digital and digipak CD formats.







IRKLIS began in Leichlingen, Germany under the name of Forma Anonym in the late ’80s before changing the name to Audioscope in 1992 and releasing the 1 debut on Succession Records. After 16 years, the band released The Plague Year on Sturm in 2014, at which point the name was changed yet again to IRKLIS, with the Aus Dem Ruder album being released in 2017. To this day, much of the band’s music is created through the use of vintage analog synths and gear dating back to their roots in the ’80s.

