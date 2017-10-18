Inviolate unveils new music video featuring 2.0 lineup





Inviolate has released the music video for “Broken Cycle”, the second single from the Atlanta based industrial/rock and metal band’s album The Insomniac’s Dream. Inviolate says, “Musically, we wanted the song to build from soft and haunted at the beginning to a feeling of resolution and agency by the end. You’re taking a stand and saying ‘I refuse to play the victim to my circumstances.’ but there’s acknowledgment that you can’t always go at it alone.” Shot at the Safety Wolf facility and Atlanta’s Big Peach Studios by Chance White of White Flame Studios, the video premiered on Tattoo.com and features the Sisters of Anarchy bellydancer troupe; vocalist Kadria specifically created the choreography for the video with the troupe wielding scimitars. The band elaborates that “The imagery of the swordswomen embodies that aspect of the lyrics,” referring to the “acknowledgment that you can’t always go at it alone.” The Insomniac’s Dream was released on August 1, 2017 via Strange One Records. “Broken Cycle” also features for the first time the band’s “2.0” lineup, as the band features a configuration of rotating band members. “We’re one huge extended family,” states Kadria, “and we wanted to visually represent that through the entire video.”





Inviolate

Strange One Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)